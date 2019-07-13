EXO's Kai asks Ravi to inform fans that he has forgetten his Instagram password

It looks like EXO's Kai has asked his close friend for a favor.

On July 14, VIXX's main rapper Ravi took to his own Instagram Story to post a message on behalf of Kai. In the written message, Ravi informed EXO-Ls that his friend Kai has lost his Instagram password for over a month and that he dearly wishes to "get in touch" with fans as soon as possible.

In the original Korean message, Ravi also hilariously added, "I have no idea why he's asked me to say this here...but I hope he finds [the password] soon."

Sure enough, Kai last updated his Instagram back in May, which likely caused a number of EXO-Ls to ponder about his whereabouts. However, after Ravi's message, fans are now flocking over to Kai's Instagram to leave messages with both support and humor.

On K-community sites, netizens also left comments of laughter and envy for the two male idols' tight friendship.

Best of luck to Kai!