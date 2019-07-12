'Produce X 101' is in its final stretch and these 20 trainees have made it to the final round of the show. The trainees will be competing for the top 11 spots to debut.
Kim Yohan has gone up two places to now take the number one ranking. Cho Seung Yeon and Keum Dohyun rose 9 and 11 places respectively and are now in the top 11.
Check out the top 20 list below! Did your bias make it?
1. Kim Yohan
2. Kim Wooseok
3. Lee Jinhyuk
4. Han Seungwoo
5. Kim Mingkyu
6. Cho Seungyeon
7. Nam Dohyun
8. Song Hyeongjun
9. Lee Eunsang
10. Keum Dohyun
11. Cha Junho
12. Son Dongpyo
13. Hwang Yunseong
14. Kang Minhee
15. Koo Jungmo
16. Lee Hangyul
17. Song Yuvin
18. Ham Wonjin
19. Tony
20. Lee Sejin
