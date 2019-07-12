'Produce X 101' is in its final stretch and these 20 trainees have made it to the final round of the show. The trainees will be competing for the top 11 spots to debut.





Kim Yohan has gone up two places to now take the number one ranking. Cho Seung Yeon and Keum Dohyun rose 9 and 11 places respectively and are now in the top 11.

Check out the top 20 list below! Did your bias make it?

1. Kim Yohan

2. Kim Wooseok

3. Lee Jinhyuk

4. Han Seungwoo

5. Kim Mingkyu

6. Cho Seungyeon

7. Nam Dohyun

8. Song Hyeongjun

9. Lee Eunsang

10. Keum Dohyun

11. Cha Junho

12. Son Dongpyo

13. Hwang Yunseong

14. Kang Minhee

15. Koo Jungmo

16. Lee Hangyul

17. Song Yuvin

18. Ham Wonjin

19. Tony

20. Lee Sejin