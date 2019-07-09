Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee

Popular MC and gagman MC Ding Dong is being sued by a former trainee for abuse and mistreatment.

"A" was an aspiring trainee under MC Ding Dong for two years. However, after two years, "A" reported to Mapo Police Station on July 9 and stated that he could not stand the harsh and violent working conditions anymore.

He reported that MC Ding Dong would grab him violently by the hair if he did something that was not to his liking. When MC Ding Dong would get drunk, he would slap "A" and throw objects at him as well. The trainee also reported that he had to act as a designated driver for MC Ding Dong and had to wait for him while he went drinking. He was also made to perform other tasks such as childcare and moving equipment, stating that he pretty much acted as a manager and didn't receive a single cent for his work.

MC Ding Dong's side stated that these allegations were false and had evidence that "A" was trying to blackmail them.

