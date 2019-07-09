Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee

AKP STAFF

Popular MC and gagman MC Ding Dong is being sued by a former trainee for abuse and mistreatment. 

"A" was an aspiring trainee under MC Ding Dong for two years. However, after two years, "A" reported to Mapo Police Station on July 9 and stated that he could not stand the harsh and violent working conditions anymore. 

He reported that MC Ding Dong would grab him violently by the hair if he did something that was not to his liking. When MC Ding Dong would get drunk, he would slap "A" and throw objects at him as well. The trainee also reported that he had to act as a designated driver for MC Ding Dong and had to wait for him while he went drinking. He was also made to perform other tasks such as childcare and moving equipment, stating that he pretty much acted as a manager and didn't receive a single cent for his work. 

MC Ding Dong's side stated that these allegations were false and had evidence that "A" was trying to blackmail them. 

  1. misc.
6 5,648 Share 89% Upvoted

3

CharlotteCollie16 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

ill never understand people who abuse others, what is it a lack of something in the brain ? some kind of narcissistic line of thinking that , somehow you have the right to treat other people like they are worthless and less than you :/ *smh* karma man i hope it gets all mean people who abuse others 💀

Share

2

walkertexasrange1,198 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

LOL MC DING DONG...what a name

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
34 minutes ago   6   5,573
misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
34 minutes ago   6   5,573

allkpop in your Inbox