Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Joy's fancam for 'Zimzalabim' performance leads netizens to call her the living version of Snow White

Red Velvet member Joy is a hot topic of discussion as her fancam for her July 7 performance of "Zimzalabim" on Inkigayo is slowly rising in popularity. 

The popular idol star is being praised by netizens for her visuals and are calling her the living version of Snow White because of her long dark hair, pale skin, and red lips. Fans from Korea and other countries alike have been marveling at her beauty, and the fancam continues to grow in popularity each day.

Check it out below! Do you think she deserves the title? 

ManihManih23 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago
She is really pretty, but this song is so weird.

Summer10140 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Disney listen up !!

