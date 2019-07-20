More X1 members from 'Produce X 101' write thank-you messages for fans

Han Seung Woo, Cho Seung Youn, and Son Dong Pyo posted their own thank-you messages.

Following the message from Cha Jun Ho, X1's official Twitter shared more notes from the final member line-up of 'Produce X 101'. Originally a VICTON member, Han Seung Woo wrote:

"Hello. I am X1's Han Seung Woo! I was really happy that I received the national producers' love for a brief and long time. I think that that love made me become who I am today. I truly thank you one more time! I will become the singer Han Seung Yoo who can share at least half of all that I've received! Let's be together for a long time!"

Member Cho Seung Youn followed up with the message:



"I am really happy for you national producers who have given me so much love. Running through my mind is the thought that I need to repay you all that love. Thank you so, so much, and I will continue to mature and try my best so that I can be a small addition to your happiness. I hope you can expect a lot from X1, and I love you so much. Be healthy, and let's see each other a long time."

Lastly, to end the night, Son Dong Pyo wrote:

"Hello!! I am X1's Son Dong Pyo. Thank you, national producers, for giving me love and for helping me achieve a dream that I have dreamed for a long time with really great people!! I will show you the way I continue to mature and become X1's Dong Pyo who is always bright and energized."

Congratulations to all X1 members!