News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

More X1 members from 'Produce X 101' write thank-you messages for fans

Han Seung Woo, Cho Seung Youn, and Son Dong Pyo posted their own thank-you messages. 

Following the message from Cha Jun Ho, X1's official Twitter shared more notes from the final member line-up of 'Produce X 101'. Originally a VICTON member, Han Seung Woo wrote:

"Hello. I am X1's Han Seung Woo! I was really happy that I received the national producers' love for a brief and long time. I think that that love made me become who I am today. I truly thank you one more time! I will become the singer Han Seung Yoo who can share at least half of all that I've received! Let's be together for a long time!"

Member Cho Seung Youn followed up with the message:

"I am really happy for you national producers who have given me so much love. Running through my mind is the thought that I need to repay you all that love. Thank you so, so much, and I will continue to mature and try my best so that I can be a small addition to your happiness. I hope you can expect a lot from X1, and I love you so much. Be healthy, and let's see each other a long time."

Lastly, to end the night, Son Dong Pyo wrote:

"Hello!! I am X1's Son Dong Pyo. Thank you, national producers, for giving me love and for helping me achieve a dream that I have dreamed for a long time with really great people!! I will show you the way I continue to mature and become X1's Dong Pyo who is always bright and energized."

Congratulations to all X1 members!

CHO SEUNGYOUN!!!!

I seriously don't care about what people thinks. At the end of the day everybody will be saying the show is rigged anyways bcuz their fav didn't make it... but in my opinion this debut line up is pretty well balanced compared to when I watched Pd48. And if u watched the rankings for this show when it started u will be like wth lol. They want a global boy group and this is the perfect line up to fulfill it. For Jinhyuk and Yuvin even if they didn't make it (and I'm sad about it too) there is still Up10tion and Myteen!!! This is pretty much the reason they came into this show for recognition and now they r growing in popularity which is great. I feel like Mnet didn't want to debut too many debuted trainees already and I can prob see why. I just want everyone to support X1, Up10tion, Victon, Myteen and all the other trainees that worked hard but didn't make it. They are all amazingly talented and I hope they find success :)

