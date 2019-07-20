Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

Variety
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

'Knowing Brothers' releases preview of next week's episode featuring YoonA and Jo Jung Suk

AKP STAFF

Next week's episode of 'Knowing Brothers' will feature YoonA and Jo Jung Suk!

On July 20, JTBC released the preview that gives you a sneak peek of your two guests for next week -- the two stars of the upcoming disaster film 'Exit'. In the preview, Jo Jung Suk is asked questions about his previously films and the relationships with his co-stars, including the movie 'My Annoying Brother' featuring D.O. While Jo Jung Suk is put on the spot, YoonA displays a cute dance next to him, teasing her friendly co-star with the rest of the cast members.

Will you watch next week's episode of 'Knowing Brothers'?

  1. YoonA
  2. Jo Jung Suk
0 461 Share 83% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND