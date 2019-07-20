'Produce X 101's X1 kicks off official Twitter with thank you message from member Cha Jun Ho

'Produce X 101's project boy group X1 have opened an official members' Twitter account!

Shortly after it was made live on July 20, Woollim Entertainment member Cha Jun Ho wrote the account's very first tweet, sharing a selfie and a brief message of gratitude.

"The dream of debuting that I had and diligently chased until now has finally come true," he began with a playful smile emoticon. "I have come to know how having people who are always supporting you is such a happy thing to be grateful for. I will put in even more effort moving forward as well, and repay you by doing a good job as 1X's Cha Jun Ho! Thank you!!"



Meanwhile, X1 also opened a variety of other official social media channels earlier today.

Check out Cha Jun Ho's tweet below!