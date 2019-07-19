The long-awaited final line-up from the 'Produce X 101' reality show has been revealed.

The top 11 members are as follows:

1. Kim Yohan (Center)

2. Kim Wooseok

3. Han Seungwoo

4. Song Hyeongjun

5. Cho Seungyoun

6. Son Dongpyo

7. Lee Hangyul

8. Nam Dohyun

9. Cha Junho

10. Kang Minhee

X. Lee Eunsang





The show's long-awaited finale has now concluded and the boys will now be promoting together under the name X-1. The hashtag #PRODUCE_X_101 is trending #1 worldwide as fans all over the world discuss the finale and the debut group members.

Did your bias(es) make it? Check out videos of the finale performances below.