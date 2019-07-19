Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

SPOILER
The Final line-up for 'Produce X 101' revealed + #PRODUCE_X_101 trending #1 worldwide on Twitter

AKP STAFF

The long-awaited final line-up from the 'Produce X 101' reality show has been revealed. 

The top 11 members are as follows: 

1. Kim Yohan (Center)

2. Kim Wooseok

3. Han Seungwoo

4. Song Hyeongjun

5. Cho Seungyoun

6. Son Dongpyo

7. Lee Hangyul

8. Nam Dohyun

9. Cha Junho

10. Kang Minhee

X. Lee Eunsang


The show's long-awaited finale has now concluded and the boys will now be promoting together under the name X-1. The hashtag #PRODUCE_X_101 is trending #1 worldwide as fans all over the world discuss the finale and the debut group members. 

Did your bias(es) make it? Check out videos of the finale performances below.

  1. misc.
18 11,248 Share 43% Upvoted

7

tzzitzbee54 pts 31 minutes ago 2
31 minutes ago

They did lee jinhyuk dirty 😭💔

Share

2 more replies

2

fantasticlau579 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Mnet created the X thing (allegedly) to prevent the season 2's Jonghyun thing to happen but that very thing resulted in the elimination of Jinhyuk because he was the 11th but stupid National Producers slept on him during the first half of the show so his accumulated votes were low. And my baby Jungmo got robbed. For the 12 episodes he got very little screen time so I knew Mnet didn't want him in the debut lineup. Only if he got half of Mingyu's screen time he would be in. He was talented and he improved so much. 3 of my 5 picks made it (Seungyoun, Seungwoo, Yohan), but I'm not sure what to feel now... I hope we see another JBJ.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Produce X 101 (X1) Final Members!
42 minutes ago   5   3,041
misc.
'Produce x 101' project group name revealed!
4 hours ago   13   27,436
Jung Ah, Chaekyung, Solji, Somin, Minhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), HyunA
Idols who have debuted more than once
17 hours ago   20   24,661

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND