The ninteenth trainee for Mnet's upcoming global idol project, 'World Klass' has been revealed.





Han Jun's profile image was unveiled today on their various social media sites, marking him the fifteenth Korean member of the show to be announced so far.

'World Klass' is Mnet's upcoming global music survival show that will feature 20 trainees fighting for a spot in the final 10-member group, 'TOO' (Ten Oriented Orchestra).

Catch the premiere of 'World Klass' airing this September!