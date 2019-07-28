Jung Se Woon announces surprise same-day release of new digital single 'When you call my name'

Singer-songwriter Jung Se Woon announced that a new surprise single that will be released in just a few hours!

"When you call my name" is the first song he will have since the release of his mini album, '±0' in March of this year.



The new single is a pop ballad featured a refined string melody and is the work of producer team, Zigzag Note. The lyrics were written by Jung Se Woon himself, alongside lyricist, Goodchoice.

The song was first revealed to the public during his 2019 solo concert, ZERO, which drew an enthusiastic response from fans, and the song's soft vocals and emotional melody and lyrics are sure to receive even more love from fans following its release.

Jung Se Woon, who debuted in 2017 with "Just U", boasted his versatile charms as a "singer-songwriter-idol" by showcasing a wide range of abilities in different musical genres, ranging from cheerful dance songs to emotive ballads.

He most recently has taken on the role of Danny Zuko in the musical, 'Grease', and has also become an emerging power in the OST industry, participating in popular dramas such as 'Wok of Love', 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?', 'Where Stars Land', and 'Touch Your Heart'.



"When you call my name" is set to release on various music sites today at 6 PM KST.