TRCNG reveal purple teaser image for 'Rising'

TRCNG have revealed a new teaser image for their upcoming single album 'Rising'.



The purple teaser image below features a sun rising from a sparkling ocean. TRCNG will be returning with their 2nd single album 'Rising' this August 5. As previously reported, the single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams and contains pop dance title track "Missing", pre-release "Paradise", plus more.



Stay tuned for updates.