Lai Kuan Lin's legal reps respond to Cube Entertainment's latest statement

Lai Kuan Lin's legal representatives have responded to Cube Entertainment's latest statement regarding his ongoing contract suit.



On July 23, Lai Kuan Lin's legal reps Chaeum Attorneys at Law released their latest statement that stated:







Chaeum Attorneys at Law was given all rights by Lai Kuan Lin himself to act as his legal rep in all matters including filing requests and submitting evidence. Cube Entertainment's request for evidence of qualification of representation does nothing but confuse matters on this issue. We didn't respond to Cube Entertainment's request because there's no reason to unilaterally listen to every demand from the agency when we're filing to terminate the contract after requests to rectify ad negotiate on the contract violations were denied. The request to terminate the contract includes a warrant of attorney signed by Lai Kuan Lin himself, and Cube Entertainment will be able to see it for themselves once it's sent to them, so we ask them to refrain from malicious statements that are removed besides the issue.



Lai Kuan Lin has never personally seen the contract Cube Entertainment drafted to sell his management rights to a third party, and so we requested we sent the contract in question. However, the response we received from Cube Entertainment was that they believe they're not obligated to provide it to us, and if we wish to see it, we have to go to them to see it.



Even if we set aside the uncooperative attitude they're showing to a legitimate request, if Cube Entertainment's stance that Lai Kuan Lin and his father both affixed their seals on the contract was true, then there would be no reason to deny our request. Not only this, but Cube Entertainment didn't properly address in their statement our claim there exists documents with Lai Kuan Lin's seal he did not stamp himself. If Cube Entertainment's stance that 'We received Lai Kuan Lin's approval to sign a contract with a Korean third party company for the selection of a management company in China' is true, we ask they prove it under the law.



We further question the motive behind Cube Entertainment's claims that there exists a party seeking to have sole control over Lai Kuan Lin's success by influencing him and his family. This is basically claiming Lai Kuan Lin and his family filed to terminate the contract based on the temptation of economic profit, and this is not something that is said out of concern for Lai Kuan Lin's future. It's seen as something that can prompt malicious comments defaming Lai Kuan Lin and his family. If Cube Entertainment truly wishes to resolve this situation amicably, we sincerely request they stop these unilateral and malicious claims.



As we stated previously, Lai Kuan Lin tried to resolve this situation through amicable negotiations from the start, but Cube Entertainment has denied all of his requests, which unfortunately led to his request to terminate his contract. If Cube Entertainment can show they are willing to sincerely participate in conversations regarding this issue, Lai Kuan Lin will speak extensively with his father and us and his legal representatives before deciding whether he'll engage in discussion."