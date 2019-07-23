Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actress Lee Yoo Ri in talks to make her big screen return in the upcoming movie 'Vocalist'

Actress Lee Yoo Ri is in talks to make her big screen return in the upcoming movie 'Vocalist'.

On July 23, reports revealed Lee Yoo Ri will likely be cast in the upcoming historical movie about a pansori singer set in 1734. If cast, she'll be playing the role of a pansori singer born to commoners, which will be her first film role in 15 years.

Her last movie was the horror film 'Bunshinsaba' in 2004, and her last drama series was 'Spring Turns to Spring' earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Lee Yoo Ri.

Cherrishes2 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She is an amazing actress, love her 🖤🌹

