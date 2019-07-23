Cube Entertainment responds to statement by Lai Kuan Lin's legal reps

Cube Entertainment responded to the recent statement by Lai Kuan Lin's legal reps.



The former Wanna One member's legal team released a statement explaining his reasons for moving forward to nullify his contract with Cube Entertainment, and on July 23, Cube responded as follows:





"Hello. This is Cube Entertainment. Firstly as Lai Kuan Lin's agency, we sent a request to the law firm claiming to be Lai Kuan Lin's legal representatives for evidence of their qualification of representation, but we have not received a response yet. However, there are points in the statement released by Lai Kuan Lin's law firm that are different than the truth, so we'd like to reveal the facts.



There are no grounds for termination according to the contract we have with Lai Kuan Lin. While carrying out Lai Kuan Lin's management duties, we explained and received approval before carrying out any scheduled activity or signing contracts. We received Lai Kuan Lin's approval to sign a contract with a third party company in Korea for the selection of a Chinese management company that was necessary for Lai Kuan Lin's advancement into China. This third party company signed a contract with the Chinese company in charge of Lai Kuan Lin's management in China, and he's promoting in China.



We gave our full support to Lai Kuan Lin with our knowledge, network, and an exclusive support team since when he was a trainee to when he got to his appearance on 'Produce 101' season 2, Wanna One activities, and his appearances in Chinese dramas and variety shows by the third party company. We also carried out the payment distribution accordingly.



However, Lai Kuan Lin has achieved success in China, and there's an influential party trying to invite Lai Kuan Lin and his family to exclude our company and the Korean third party to have sole control over the results of Lai Kuan Lin's success.



Lai Kuan Lin is still a minor as he's 17 years old. With our concern for our artist Lai Kuan Lin's future, Cube Entertainment has requested a meeting with Lai Kuan Lin and his parents. We hope we can have honest conversations to resolve this peacefully.



We apologize for unintentionally causing fans concern, and we'll greet you in the future improved."