Kyulkyung launches personal Instagram account!

Kyulkyung has become the latest idol to join Instagram!

On July 29 KST, the former PRISTIN member opened her very own Instagram account under her Chinese name Zhou Jieqiong. Her very first post, which was uploaded that afternoon, showcases a set of stunning photos of the idol in a chic black blazer, paired by a black heart caption.

Within the first hour, the account reached roughly 9,300 followers.

Meanwhile, Kyulkyung will be returning with the ladies of the original 'Produce 101' project group I.O.I this October.

Check out her account below!