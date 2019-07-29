Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kyulkyung launches personal Instagram account!

AKP STAFF

Kyulkyung has become the latest idol to join Instagram!

On July 29 KST, the former PRISTIN member opened her very own Instagram account under her Chinese name Zhou Jieqiong. Her very first post, which was uploaded that afternoon, showcases a set of stunning photos of the idol in a chic black blazer, paired by a black heart caption.

Within the first hour, the account reached roughly 9,300 followers.

Meanwhile, Kyulkyung will be returning with the ladies of the original 'Produce 101' project group I.O.I this October.

Check out her account below!

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by 周洁琼 (@zhou_jieqiong1216) on

  1. Pinky
  2. Kyulkyung
1 2,516 Share 75% Upvoted

0

As_if35 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Guess she's going solo... Kyulkyung's an amazing performer - she'll probably get as popular as Meiqi/ Xuan Yi in China!

Share
BTS, GFriend (Girlfriend)
Netizens react to Big Hit acquiring Source Music
6 hours ago   22   32,407
Z-Boys "Holla Holla" In Latest Music Video
5 hours ago   4   974
Kyulkyung
Kyulkyung Opens Official Instagram Account
59 minutes ago   2   203
BTS, GFriend (Girlfriend)
Netizens react to Big Hit acquiring Source Music
6 hours ago   22   32,407
ITZY
#ITZY_COMEBACK trends worldwide!
15 hours ago   7   8,082

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND