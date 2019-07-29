'Produce X 101's X1 announce performances in Sapporo and Tokyo shortly after debut

X1 have added Japan activities to their debut promotion schedule!

On July 29, the NPO Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Association confirmed that the 'Produce X 101' project group will be playing Sapporo on September 16 and Tokyo on September 23 and 23 as a part of the 12th annual KMF music festival. Other K-pop acts scheduled to performn at KMF include Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Nature, and NCT Dream.

Meanwhile, X1 will be performing as a group for the very first time at their show-con event on August 27 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.

Stay tuned for more news about X1's debut!