'Produce X 101' independent trainee Lee Hyeop joins Woollim Entertainment

One of 'Produce X 101's independent trainees has found a new home!

On July 29, Lee Hyeop introduced himself to the public as a Woollim Entertainment trainee for the very first time through his personal Instagram account, writing: "Hello, it's Lee Hyeop! From now on, I'm not an individual trainee and have begun training at Woollim Entertainment. So starting from midnight, I don't think I will be able to greet you through Instagram anymore. You can follow me at the Woollim Rookie Twitter account! Moving forward, please give lots of support to Woollim trainee Lee Hyeop. Thank you!"

That same day, the Woollim Rookie Twitter account officially announced him, writing: "Hello, this is Woollim Rookie. Lee Hyeop, who showed a great image on 'Produce X 101,' has joined Woollim Rookie. New good news about Lee Hyeop will be shared through Woollim Rookie in the future. Please give him lots of support moving forward as well."







Meanwhile, Lee Hyeop, who ended 'Produce X 101' in the 24th place, won fans' hearts with his impressive vocal color on the program.

Check out both social media posts below!

