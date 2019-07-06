KNK reveals tracklist & lyrics for 4th single 'KNK S/S COLLECTION'

KNK has dropped the tracklist and full lyrics for their comeback album.

On July 7, this 5-member boy group unveiled all the titles for the three single contained in 'KNK S/S COLLECTION', their 4th single album. The three tracks are: "Sunset", "We Are The One", and "I Wished" (translated literally).

As seen previously, their fashion runway concept already revealed some snappy footage of the boys strutting on the runway.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come until KNK's album drop on July 15!