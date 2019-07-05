KNK members strut their stuff in teaser for upcoming single

KNK has released an interesting teaser for their comeback!

The group released a video teaser for their 4th single titled "KNK S/S COLLECTION". The members don't tease any of their visuals or dance moves, but instead, do an elegant catwalk in a dimly lit red room. The song itself seems to have some electronic house elements that immediately engages this listener. Although we can't see their faces, it's clear that everyone embodies strong charisma.

Check the teaser out above. What do you think of this concept?