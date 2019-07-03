'3YearsWithNCT127' trends worldwide for NCT 127's 3rd debut anniversary!

NCT 127's debut anniversary hashtag is trending worldwide on Twitter.

July 7th of this year marks the NCT unit's 3rd debut anniversary, since the group debuted with the song "Firetruck" back in 2016. Although the Seoul-based group has gone through several member changes over the years, their consecutive songs gained multiple success in different countries with a unique genre and visual concept.

Along with #3YearsWithNCT127, the Korean hashtag #NCT127_Debut_3rdAnniversary_Congratulations also trended worldwide. Using the hashtag, NCTzens shared lots of sweet messages and photos to celebrate the anniversary.

Check out some of the posts down below!

thank you nct 127#3YearsWithNCT127#NCT127_데뷔_3주년_축하해@NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/MOPBqP0UXY — pat (@Iucasanova_) July 6, 2019

From Fire Truck all the way to Superhuman, you all are always be our pride. We will always cherish you and support no matter what #3YearsWithNCT127 #NCT127_3rd_Anniversary #NCT127_데뷔_3주년_축하해 pic.twitter.com/OwTqaNnL5y — NCT Voting INA (@nctzen_voting) July 6, 2019