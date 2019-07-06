Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Soo Hyun reveals he received zero visitors while serving in the military

AKP STAFF

Kim Soo Hyun led a rather strict military life during his two years of mandatory service. 

The actor, who began his service in October 2017, revealed he didn't accept visitations during the length of his service in order to focus on his responsibilities while on active duty. He also confessed that he had never told anyone about his lack of visitations in order to avoid standing out amongst his peers.

His self-discipline and avoidance of special celebrity treatment has been praised by netizens for demonstrating exemplary behavior for celebrities completing their military service.


Kim Soo Hyun had already been commended for his service, when it was revealed he had voluntarily been re-examined to be placed on active military service rather than continue with his previous placement as a public service worker.

Currently, there are no official announcements for when he will be making his return to acting, but Kim Soo Hyun has stated that he intends to begin a new project sometime next year.

tvxqdom123 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So... we can conclude that serve the military is even worse than being in jail!

1

RationalK363 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I commend him, but at the same time that's fucked up. Military service is hard enough as is, but as a celebrity you even got to refuse the small mercies you're given because god forbid some netizen thinks you received special treatment.

Plus it not only harms him, it harms people close to him. Imagine being his mother for instance and not even being able to see your son once in almost two years...

Sungjae, Sungwoon, Junsu (XIA), Minhyun, Seungkwan
Kim Junsu celebrates his 400th musical stage
4 hours ago   7   10,172
