Kim Soo Hyun reveals he received zero visitors while serving in the military

Kim Soo Hyun led a rather strict military life during his two years of mandatory service.

The actor, who began his service in October 2017, revealed he didn't accept visitations during the length of his service in order to focus on his responsibilities while on active duty. He also confessed that he had never told anyone about his lack of visitations in order to avoid standing out amongst his peers.

His self-discipline and avoidance of special celebrity treatment has been praised by netizens for demonstrating exemplary behavior for celebrities completing their military service.



Kim Soo Hyun had already been commended for his service, when it was revealed he had voluntarily been re-examined to be placed on active military service rather than continue with his previous placement as a public service worker.



Currently, there are no official announcements for when he will be making his return to acting, but Kim Soo Hyun has stated that he intends to begin a new project sometime next year.