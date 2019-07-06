Heize reveals cover image for 'We Don't Talk Together' feat. Giriboy

Heize has released the cover image for her upcoming single, "We Don't Talk Together", produced by BTS' Suga.

The cover image itself is simple, but still fits the eerie theme of this comeback, featuring a bright yellow door opened ajar in the middle of a lush, green field.

Along with the release of the cover image, she revealed that the new single will also feature rapper and 'Show Me The Money 3' contestant, Giriboy, building more excitement and anticipation for the single.

"We Don't Talk Together" is set to drop on July 7th at 6pm KST.





Check out the new cover image and video teaser below!





