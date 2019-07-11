Hyomin reveals teaser images for collab track 'Cabinet' with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee

Hyomin has revealed more teaser images for her collaboration track "Cabinet" with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee.



Hyomin previously teased the upcoming collab track on Instagram, and she's followed up with teaser images of the two artists. The music video for "Cabinet" will be released on V Live first on July 16, while the full song will be out on the 17th.



Take a look at Hyomin's teaser images below!

