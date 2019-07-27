JBJ95 release tracklist for their upcoming third mini album 'Spark'

JBJ95 have revealed their sparkling five song track list for their third mini album 'Spark'.
According to the tracklist, member Sang Kyun has participated in writing the lyrics to a number of their upcoming tracks, such as "Unreal", "Hey, Summer", and title track "Like a Spark" (literal translation).
Check out the tracklist below, and look out for more teasers and JBJ95's new album 'Spark', which is set for release on August 6th at 6 PM KST!
JBJ95 3rd MINI ALBUM— JBJ95 OFFICIAL (@JBJ95__official) July 28, 2019
TRACK LIST
⠀
[ 2019. 08. 06 (TUE) PM 6 ]
⠀#JBJ95 #상균 #켄타 #SPARK pic.twitter.com/hle464rQyn
Log in to comment