HA:TFELT reveals teaser for 'Happy Now' single featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

HA:TFELT has revealed the collaborator for her upcoming single for Amoeba Culture's 'Code Share' project!

Only a few hours after releasing a mystery teaser, she shared another revealing that "Happy Now," her single for the project, would be made in collaboration with none other than MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.

Meanwhile, the upcoming single, "Happy Now" comes approximately a year and three months after her most recent single album, 'Deine' was released. With this comeback, the singer expressed that she hopes to show fans a new world of music that hasn't yet been explored.

Check out the new teaser below, and stay tuned for "Happy Now" when it comes out on August 1!




