Glove Entertainment head accused of illegal propofol use

The head of Glove Entertainment has been accused of illegal Propofol use.



Propofol is used during surgeries and medical procedures for relaxation and sleep inducement, but it's recently made headlines for being abused. On July 3, Glove Entertainment responded to the allegations, stating, "The news that the label head has abused Propofol is not true. It's not true that he's been taken in by police either."



Glove Entertainment is known for being home to singer Park Hyo Shin.