Girls' Generation's YoonA & Jo Jung Suk to feature as guests on 'Running Man'

Girls' Generation's YoonA and actor Jo Jung Suk are featuring as guests on SBS variety show 'Running Man'.



On July 3, 'Running Man' confirmed reports of their guest spot, stating, "YoonA and Jo Jung Suk filmed 'Running Man' this past week. Their episode will air sometime in July."



As previously reported, YoonA and Jo Jung Suk are starring in the upcoming adventure thriller film 'Exit' about a college student and unemployed man who have to escape a city hit with poisonous gas.



This will mark Jo Jung Suk and YoonA's third appearance on 'Running Man'. Check out the trailer for 'Exit' below.

