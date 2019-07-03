Junjin defends fellow Shinhwa member Minwoo from sexual harassment allegations

Junjin defended his fellow Shinhwa member Minwoo from sexual harassment allegations.



On July 3, Minwoo is currently suspected of sexually harassing two females, and his agency responded there was a misunderstanding as he had mistaken the alleged victim for someone else. During a V Live broadcast today, Junjin expressed, "I have something to say. There's news about Minwoo hyung going around. I hope that you trust in him until the end."



He continued, "When celebrities have get-togethers or meetings like this, various situations can arise. I hope that you believe him until the end. Please support him, and pray for him. Since you all definitely believe in us, please don't be disappointed. I think if you believe him, the misunderstanding will be resolved."

