CEO of Park Hyo Shin's label reportedly facing charges for habitual illegal drug use

According to an exclusive report on July 3, Glove Entertainment's CEO 'Kim' is currently facing charges of illegal drug use.

Allegedly, 'Kim' is under investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police for habitual use of the illegal drug propofol. 'Kim' also has a previous criminal record of tax evasion.





Meanwhile, Glove Entertainment is known as a startup agency home to veteran ballad singer Park Hyo Shin. Earlier this week, media reports stated that Park Hyo Shin is also facing police investigation for fraud. In response to the reports, Glove Entertainment revealed that they intended to look into this matter as soon as Park Hyo Shin's 2019 solo concert series wraps up.

