fromis_9 to continue promotions with 9-member version of 'Love Rumpumpum'

Girl group fromis_9 will be continuing promotions for their 1st single album 'Fun Factory', with a special version of "Love Rumpumpumpum"!





Previously, "Love Rumpumpum" was released a a unit track featuring 7-members, excluding Song Ha Young and Park Ji Won. However, the members recently recorded the track anew as 9-members, revealing the performance version of the track for the first time at 'KCON 2019 NY'.

You can catch fromis_9 continuing their promotions with the 9-member "Love Rumpumpumpum" beginning this July 12 on KBS2's 'Music Bank', and throughout weekend music programs!



Is "Love Rumpumpum" one of your fromis_9 jams?