Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Check out eclectic teaser posters for Kim Se Jung's new KBS2 romance drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song'

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' has released its first set of teaser posters, featuring the sleepless female lead Kim Se Jung!

The upcoming drama is a romantic comedy centered around a woman named Hong Yi Young, who suffers from insomnia after a mysterious accident. Unfortunately, Yi Young has no memory of what happened during the accident to cause her such insomnia, until one day, she meets a tone-deaf man named Jang Yoon (played by Yeon Woo Jin).

After meeting Jang Yoon, Yi Young hires him part-time as an 'Evening call' man, in charge of checking up on her in the middle of the night to make sure she's fallen asleep. Curious to know more? You can catch the full romance story between Kim Se Jung, Yeon Woo Jin, and more when 'Let Me Hear Your Song' premieres on August 5 at 10 PM KST!

  1. Kim Se Jung
  2. Yeon Woo Jin
She was excellent in 'School 2017' which won her the Best New Actress Award. Insomniacs can definitely relate to this drama, count me in to stay tune!

