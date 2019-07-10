Mnet's new global boy group survival project 'World Klass' introduces 1st trainee Chan from Korea

Mnet's upcoming global boy group survival project 'World Klass' is ready to introduce each of its 20 male trainees, one by one!

After revealing their faces for the first time ever during 'KCON 2019 NY' this past weekend, 'World Klass' is now kicking off a series of profile reveals, starting with Chan from Korea. Chan's strengths are in rap, dance, and producing. His full name and age have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'World Klass' is slated to premiere some time this September. 20 global male trainees will compete for a total of 10 spots in a brand new boy group called TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra), participating in survival missions in Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The debuting group will be managed by n.CH Entertainment, with production and marketing handled by Stone Music Entertainment.

Keep an eye out for more member reveals, coming soon!