Former U-KISS member Dongho makes a statement regarding his divorce

Former U-KISS member, Dongho, has released a statement via his personal Instagram regarding his divorce.

Dongho wrote on the following statement on July 20:



"Hello.

I am sorry for causing a lot of worry to people via the news.

I wanted to quietly pass over this issue for the sake of my child and his mom. We divorced due to personality issues, and we have finished all the documentation and proceedings. This is a decision made after much discussion and thought, and we are not divorcing on negative terms. Although this is the end of our relationship as a couple, we will be responsible for our child to the end.

Lastly, I am already revealed to the world via mass communication, but in order to support the growth of my child, I ask that you help in preventing him from being hurt further.

Thank you."

Dongho debuted with U-KISS in 2008 but left the group in 2013, currently, he is performing as a DJ under the name Rushin Justin. He got married in 2015 and had a son the year after. He revealed that he would be divorcing his wife back in September of 2018.

