EXO-SC is killing it with their sales numbers only one day after their release!

Sehun and Chanyeol have sold over 100,000 copies of their mini-album 'What A Life' on Hanteo in just one day after their release! Many EXO members have been making individual releases, and EXO SC is the latest subunit to hold true to the group's reputation of breaking records left and right.

Congratulations to EXO-SC!