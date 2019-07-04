EXO's Lay teases 1st solo concert 'Grandline'

EXO's Lay has dropped a teaser clip for his first solo concert 'Grandline'.
In the teaser clip, Lay walks through a mysterious dreamland until he finds himself at the peak of a mountain. 'Grandline' will be held in Shanghai and Nanjing, China on July 6 and 20, respectively. Tickets are already sold out for both concerts, but dates are expected to be added soon.
Stay tuned for updates!
