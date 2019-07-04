GFriend's Umji says she hated her name at first

GFriend's Umji revealed she hated her name at first.



On July 4, GFriend featured as guests on SBS' 'Cultwo Show', and as a special introduction, the GFriend members told the audience their birth names. Yuju expressed, "We've never done a greeting like this, and it feels strange to introduce ourselves with our birth names."



Umji then admitted, "At first, I really hated the name Umji, but I like it now. I was in the middle of hating the name Umji so much, so I thought of other promotional names. When I think back, it was funny. The names Yeondoo and Ahrang were suggested."



What do you think of the name Umji?