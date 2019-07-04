Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

GFriend's Umji says she hated her name at first

GFriend's Umji revealed she hated her name at first.

On July 4, GFriend featured as guests on SBS' 'Cultwo Show', and as a special introduction, the GFriend members told the audience their birth names. Yuju expressed, "We've never done a greeting like this, and it feels strange to introduce ourselves with our birth names."

Umji then admitted, "At first, I really hated the name Umji, but I like it now. I was in the middle of hating the name Umji so much, so I thought of other promotional names. When I think back, it was funny. The names Yeondoo and Ahrang were suggested."


What do you think of the name Umji?

