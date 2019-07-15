Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO-SC reveal more information about their triple debut title tracks!

EXO-SC have released even more details on their triple debut title tracks!

As previously reported, EXO-SC's debut mini album 'What a Life' contains a total of 6 tracks including triple title tracks "What a Life", "Faintly" (literal translation), and "You Can Call Me" (literal translation). 

Among their three title tracks, EXO-SC's "Faintly" is a refreshing summer hip-hop genre, featuring Dynamic Duo's Gaeko, composed by GRAY, with lyrics written by Rhythm Power's Boi B as well as Sehun and Chanyeol themselves. 

Furthermore, fans can look forward to EXO-SC's exclusive behind-the-scenes recording and album preparation process this July 17 at 6 PM KST, with the release of a three-part web series!

Finally, EXO-SC's 'What a Life' drops this July 22 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Gaeko
  2. EXO
  3. Sehun
  4. Chanyeol
  5. GRAY
