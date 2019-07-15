Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

2

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ailee releases girl-crush choreography video for 'Room Shaker'

AKP STAFF

K-Pop diva Ailee has unveiled the full choreography video for her latest comeback title track, "Room Shaker"!

Composed by hit Swedish producer team Jonatan Gusmark & Ludvig Evers a.k.a Moonshine, "Room Shaker" is the title track from Ailee's 2nd full album 'ButterFLY', released back on July 2. Due to the fact that Ailee is not promoting her comeback title song on music programs, this is one rare chance to see Ailee's powerful, girl-crush choreography performance!

Keep an eye out for even more content from Ailee!

  1. Ailee
0 739 Share 50% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Saudi Arabia concert sparks outrage
3 hours ago   59   14,267
Big Bang, Seungri
10 huge misconceptions about Seungri's case
3 hours ago   31   7,450
Big Bang, Seungri
10 huge misconceptions about Seungri's case
3 hours ago   31   7,450
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Saudi Arabia concert sparks outrage
3 hours ago   59   14,267
Psy unveils NEW!! music videos
5 hours ago   8   4,638
Yang Hyun Suk
How Yang Hyun Suk led to YG's downfall
8 hours ago   60   36,839

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND