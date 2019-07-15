Ailee releases girl-crush choreography video for 'Room Shaker'

K-Pop diva Ailee has unveiled the full choreography video for her latest comeback title track, "Room Shaker"!

Composed by hit Swedish producer team Jonatan Gusmark & Ludvig Evers a.k.a Moonshine, "Room Shaker" is the title track from Ailee's 2nd full album 'ButterFLY', released back on July 2. Due to the fact that Ailee is not promoting her comeback title song on music programs, this is one rare chance to see Ailee's powerful, girl-crush choreography performance!

Keep an eye out for even more content from Ailee!