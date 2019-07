BTS is collecting milestones like no other and they recently achieved another big one. The group recently became the first Korean artist to sell over 1 million album units in the US.

.@BTS_twt has how sold over 1 million album units in the US this year. — chart data (@chartdata) July 1, 2019

Not only did they accomplish this record, but they also did so in half a year. Fans are congratulating the group on Twitter for their outstanding achievement.

it’s been 6 months can anyone else even spell success like them? the answer is no — joonie the pooh. (prod.SUGA) (@joonskingdom) July 1, 2019

The only relevant korean act in the US. Proud of my boys ❤️ — KIM. (@Mcu_92) July 1, 2019

Congratulations again to BTS and ARMY!