A Pink's Eunji talks about learning English for new reality show 'Eunji's Sydney Sunshine'

A Pink's Eunji opened up about her experience learning English for Lifetime's 'Eunji's Sydney Sunshine'.

At the July 23rd press conference for the upcoming reality show, Eunji expressed, "A lot of staff members were going, so I thought maybe I could at least make it feel like I was going on a trip alone. That's when I started thinking about what kind of image would be good to show, and I found that the director wouldn't even translate for me."

She continued, "It hasn't been that long since I started learning English, so I was taken aback. I think I've improved a lot after returning. It was a challenge every time just like understanding English is. I wondered about whether it'd be too much, but I just went for it first. I think the show will include a lot of my challenges with English." 


'Eunji's Sydney Sunshine' premieres on July 23 at 5PM KST. 

