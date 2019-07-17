Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

CL hints at dropping new music on Instagram

CL may finally be making her long-awaited comeback after dropping a major hint on Instagram!

The powerhouse solo artist has been keeping fans waiting for her solo release and a recent Instagram story hints that she might finally have a track that fans can listen to. 

She re-posted a story that sound engineer Patrizio Pigliapoco posted which contained a polaroid of him and CL at the studio. CL then wrote "congrats bro. Can't wait for the world to hear what we've been working on!"


Do you think CL is finally going to release her solo music? 

SoHeeDoll568 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Hopefully its a YG diss track.

Yosje45 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

She is hinting for years now. If i were her i would not release anything until i would leave that shitty company. They dont deserve her money.

Share

