CL hints at dropping new music on Instagram







CL may finally be making her long-awaited comeback after dropping a major hint on Instagram!

The powerhouse solo artist has been keeping fans waiting for her solo release and a recent Instagram story hints that she might finally have a track that fans can listen to.

She re-posted a story that sound engineer Patrizio Pigliapoco posted which contained a polaroid of him and CL at the studio. CL then wrote "congrats bro. Can't wait for the world to hear what we've been working on!"





Do you think CL is finally going to release her solo music?