CIX's Yonghee boasts delicate visuals in individual teaser photos for debut album 'Hello, Stranger'

CIX's Yonghee is next up for a set of ethereal individual teaser images!

Well-known as Wanna One member Bae Jin Young's brand new boy group, CIX will be making their debut this July 23 with their 1st mini album 'Hello - Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger'. Yonghee's debut concept photos from today accentuated the idol's delicate and boyish charms, topped off with his charming, prominent freckle below his left eye.





Meanwhile, a day after the release of their debut mini album, CIX plan to greet fans through a debut fan showcase 'Hello, Stranger' on July 24. Stay tuned for even more of CIX's debut teasers, coming soon.