Jooheon & I.M band together as a duo in powerful teaser clip for MONSTA X's 2nd Japanese album 'Phenomenon'

While busy with the European leg of their 2019 world tour 'We Are Here', MONSTA X have released a powerful teaser clip for the release of their 2nd full album in Japan!

In the moody teaser clip for MONSTA X's 2nd full album 'Phenomenon' above, members Jooheon and I.M form a fierce hip-hop duo. The group's upcoming album, set for release in 3 unique versions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a normal version, contains a total of 9 tracks, as well as a different special track per each version. First press limited edition A contains the special track "Champagne", first press limited edition B contains the special track "Polaroid", and finally, the normal version contains the special track "Thriller".

You can also look forward to the release of MONSTA X's full MV for their title track "X-Phenomenon" coming soon, before the physical version of 'Phenomenon' drops this August 21!