Blue House petition calls out 'Law of the Jungle' producers for mishandling 'giant clam' incident

A petition has been created in regards to the recent 'giant clam' incident.

After the recent air of SBS's variety program 'Laws of the Jungle', controversy erupted when actress Lee Yeol Eum was filmed catching and consuming endangered giant clams in Thailand. Lee Yeol Eum, who caught the actual clams, quickly became the target of punishment. Viewers were then dissatisfied with the program's poor handling of the situation, and many took to the Blue House petition website where they asked for penalty to be placed on the program's producers and not on the actress.

With the petition currently up on the website, some citizens wrote: "please uncover the truth instead of blaming everything on the actress", "the producers of the show are so irresponsible", "(the crew) shouldn't just remain hiding in Korea; they should go to Thailand where they committed the crime and receive the rightful punishment."



The petition states, "we ask that actress Lee Yeol Eum be exempt from the maximum of 5-year imprisonment and that the producers of 'Laws of the Jungle' receive severe punishment...we believe that this issue has been caused by the PDs and the crew, not by Lee Yeol Eum who tried her best (on the show). If the coordinators in Thailand and the crew members had properly informed Lee Yeol Eum, none have this would have happened in the first place."

