Serri talks about past fan club controversy between Dal Shabet's Darlings and B1A4's Banas

Former Dal Shabet member Serri spoke up regarding a past controversy.

On her own YouTube channel Serri Day, Serri uploaded a Q&A video that included a particular incident from the past. Back in 2012, Dal Shabet had become a hot topic online when a rumor had spread regarding the girl group's fan club Darlings and B1A4's fan club Banas alleged involvement in an assault after a recording of 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'.

According to the rumor, Dal Shabet's fan club had perpetrated the incident after leader Serri had publicly asked Banas to refrain from malicious comments, which had surfaced online following an intimate collaboration stage between B1A4 and Dal Shabet at '2011 SBS Gayo Daejun'.

"There were rumors that I refused to give an autograph to a fan while saying, 'get out, why should I give you a handshake.' Imagine how happy I would have been when someone recognized me as a rookie? I took to my SNS to stop spreading rumors, but there came so much support and malicious comments. I couldn't withstand the hate, so I mentioned the particular fandom name (Bana). So, I wrote an apology letter and things died down, but a week after that, the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' had taken place," began Serri.

"There were also rumors that people will throw raw eggs at Dal Shabet's Serri at the recording. I was so, so sorry to my members," lamented Serri. "They spread rumors that Dal Shabet's fanclub kidnapped, assaulted, and raped Banas after drinking alcohol. I was so shocked when I saw the word 'rape' surface online. All those posts started coming up on Twitter and I topped the real-time search engine."

Regardless, Serri expressed that it was her own fault for taking to social media in the first place, regarding the malicious comments. On a brighter note, the former girl group idol ended the video saying that the incident made her into a stronger person.

