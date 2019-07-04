Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Laws of the Jungle' under fire for catching + consuming endangered giant clam species in Thailand

SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' is under fire for it's latest episode aired last weekend, which showed actress Lee Yeol Eum hunting and capturing 3 giant clams for food. 

During the June 29 broadcast of 'Laws of the Jungle in Lost Island', actress Lee Yeol Eum set out on her first ever deep sea fishing hunt. She succeeded in catching 3 giant clams, and in a preview of this week's episode, the cast members were seen consuming the clams for their meal. 

On July 4, numerous Thai media outlets reported that the Korean variety program aired footage of an endangered species being captured and consumed. One media outlet stated, "The Korean program aired footage of the giant clam being hunted. This species of giant clam has been declared an endangered species by the Ministry of Agriculture, and it is illegal to hunt or capture this species via boating or fishing." 

Other media outlets reported that this particular species of giant clam has been designated as a natural monument by Thailand, under heavy protection from illegal hunting and exporting. 

Meanwhile, the cast of 'Laws of the Jungle in Lost Island' carried out filming on the island of Ko Muk, Thailand. 

desikyu127
39 minutes ago

they must've had a local Thai guide?....who clearly didn't do much guiding.

Drogo24625
41 minutes ago

Probably the population of Giant clams are declining in waters of Thailand, but it's not actually endangered, It's listed "vulnerable" though. Still bad news for the LOTJ crew.

