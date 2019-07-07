Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

VAV officially announce the title for collaboration track with DJ Play-N-Skillz & De La Ghetto

VAV has officially announced their return with an exciting collaboration.

As reported, the boy group had been dropping major hints that their comeback track will be a collaboration with Play-N-Skillz and the Latin singer/songwriter De La Ghetto. Following the group photo post-MV shoot, the group announced that the new song will be a summer single.

The new track is titled "Give Me More" and, judging by the accompanied audio, the track has a strong Latin pop feel to its genre.

Stay tuned for more details! The official drop has been set for July 23.

