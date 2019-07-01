Big Hit Entertainment confirms they will be moving to a larger building in Yongsan-gu in 2020

Big Hit Entertainment will be relocating to a new, larger company building by May of 2020.

On July 2, a representative from Big Hit confirmed, "We will be moving to a new building in order to spur the creation of the highest quality contents, as well as our our global business. We recently wrapped up the contract for the new building, and we plan to begin preparations for the move soon."

Big Hit Entertainment's new building will be relocated to the Hangang-daero area in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Construction for the new Big Hit building is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. The entire building, including 7 underground floor levels as well as 19 aboveground floor levels, will be used by Big Hit Entertainment departments.

