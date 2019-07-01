Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment confirms they will be moving to a larger building in Yongsan-gu in 2020

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment will be relocating to a new, larger company building by May of 2020. 

On July 2, a representative from Big Hit confirmed, "We will be moving to a new building in order to spur the creation of the highest quality contents, as well as our our global business. We recently wrapped up the contract for the new building, and we plan to begin preparations for the move soon." 

Big Hit Entertainment's new building will be relocated to the Hangang-daero area in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Construction for the new Big Hit building is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. The entire building, including 7 underground floor levels as well as 19 aboveground floor levels, will be used by Big Hit Entertainment departments. 

  1. misc.
5 2,042 Share 53% Upvoted

0

DTRT6,648 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

7 underground floors?

Share

0

Wang_LouisXIV1,110 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Might this be your Source?

http://www.newsen.com/news_view.php?uid=201907020701152410


Once Again Plagiarists do as Plagiarists do.

Not a single shred of Journalistic Ethics or Integrity. And you even want to receive money for the news you steal to give us? It's seriously sad when the users of the site. the internet rabble display more integrity than the staff!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox