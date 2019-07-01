Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17 minutes ago

Rookie actress Jeon Jong Seo of 'Burning' cast as female lead in Hollywood film 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'

Rookie actress Jeon Jong Seo, who made her breakout debut in film 'Burning' at the '2018 Cannes Film Festival', will be making her debut in Hollywood very soon!

According to her label MY COMPANY on July 2, "Jeon Jong Seo has been cast as a female lead of director Ana Lily Amirpour's new production 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'. In order to begin filming, she flew to New Orleans back on June 23." 

'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' is described as "a fantasy-adventure that follows a girl with unusual and dangerous powers who breaks out of a mental asylum and tries to get a hold of her abilities, making them her own in New Orleans." Other lead cast members of the film include Kate HudsonCraig Robinson, Ed Skrein, and more. 

Can't wait to see Jeon Jong Seo in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon'!

