Ben, Vibe, and Heize ft. Giriboy top Instiz chart for the second week of July 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of July (July 8 - July 14) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 28,392 Points



2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 20,578 Points



3. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 18,355 Points



4. Melomance - "You&I" - 16,519 Points



5. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 11,391 Points



6. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 10,607 Points



7. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 10,213 Points



8. Paul Kim - "Try" - 9,520 Points



9. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 9,183 Points



10. annemarie - "2002" - 8,529 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

